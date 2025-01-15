January 16, 2025: Influencers Claim Worldwide Internet Outage, Cite The Simpsons

Netizens debate whether there will be global outage on January 16, citing The Simpsons | Image: X

New York: The iconic animated series The Simpsons has come under the spotlight yet again as one of the clips which netizens claim to be a part of an episode has predicted a global internet shutdown on January 16, 2025.

The viral clip is making the rounds on social media platforms.

According to the surfaced theories and clip, a giant shark will cut down undersea cables, which will trigger a global internet outage on January 16.

The theory of the internet shutdown on January 16 has been circulating, leading netizens to wonder whether such predictions will come true or not.

Netizens React

Social media users are flagging the theory, saying such predictions are nothing but a “hoax”.

“Purely speculation; I can see some scenarios come out of this; the powers to be will need to change our mindsets, as a control mechanism, the internet would go down from their old system, and Star Link would start as the new system,” a user posted on X.

Several users are claiming that no such episode has been aired predicting a global internet outage, and a clip has been generated with the use of artificial intelligence.

“No, the internet isn’t shutting down! A viral Simpsons-inspired rumor claims a global outage on Jan 16, 2025. This is false and based on misinformation,” another user wrote.

Many users called The Simpsons predictions a "coincidence”.