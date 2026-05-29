Japan Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Narita After Suspected Tyre Burst On Haneda Takeoff

Tokyo: A Japan Airlines flight bound for Kagoshima was forced to divert and make an emergency landing on Friday after a mechanical problem developed shortly after departing Tokyo. According to reports, the Boeing 767, carrying 218 passengers and 8 crew members, touched down safely at Narita International Airport at around 11.55 am. The airline confirmed that nobody on board was hurt during the incident.

Japan’s Transport Ministry stated that the emergency was triggered when a tyre is believed to have burst as the aircraft took off from Haneda Airport’s Runway D. The discovery has led to a full investigation into what went wrong.

Reports suggested that Flight JAL had left Haneda Airport on Friday morning for Kagoshima Airport in southwestern Japan when the crew reported the issue. Prioritising the safety of the passengers, the pilots diverted to Narita, where emergency services were on standby. The aircraft landed without further incident, and all passengers and crew disembarked safely. According to The Mainichi, the officials immediately launched an inquiry into the circumstances once the jet was on the ground.

The unscheduled arrival had knock-on effects at Narita, as Runway A was shut for around 2 hours while the airport authorities inspected the aircraft and checked for any damage to airport infrastructure. The temporary closure ensured officials could properly assess the situation before flights resumed.

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Debris Found At Haneda

Later, the attention soon turned back to Haneda after debris was discovered on Runway D, the same strip the JAL flight had used for departure. The transport ministry’s Tokyo airport office said that the runway was closed from around 10.30 am so that teams could examine whether the material was linked to the Japan Airlines aircraft.

Following inspections, Runway D reopened at around 1.45 pm. The officials have not confirmed whether the debris came from the Boeing 767 involved in the emergency landing, which forms part of the ongoing probe.

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Friday’s emergency was the second tyre-related drama at Haneda in just a few days. On Monday, a Skymark Airlines Boeing 737 also carried out an emergency landing at the airport after the crew detected a tyre problem. One of the aircraft’s tyres was later found to have ruptured, with the emergency landing resulting in no injuries as well.