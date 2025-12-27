Japan: Massive Blaze Erupts After 50+ Vehicles Crash In Kanetsu Expressway; One Dead, 26 Injured | WATCH

Tokyo: A massive multi-vehicle crash in Japan’s Gunma Prefecture late Friday left one person dead and 26 others injured as the country began its end-of-year holiday season.

According to police, the pileup occurred on the Kanetsu Expressway in the town of Minakami, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) northwest of Tokyo. The accident began when two trucks collided, triggering a chain reaction involving more than 50 vehicles.

Vehicles skidded

Authorities said vehicles skidded on icy, snow-covered roads, making it impossible for drivers approaching from behind to brake in time. A 77-year-old woman was killed in the crash, and five of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

Following the collision, a fire broke out at the far end of the crash site and spread to more than a dozen vehicles, some of which were completely destroyed by the flames.

At the time of the accident, a heavy snow warning was in effect as many people were traveling for year-end and New Year holidays. Parts of the expressway remained closed for police investigations and for the removal and cleanup of the wreckage.