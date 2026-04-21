Japan Opens Door to Global Arms Market With Biggest Export Rule Change in Decades

Tokyo: Japan on Tuesday unveiled its biggest overhaul ​of defence export rules in decades, scrapping restrictions on overseas arms sales and opening the ‌way for exports of warships, missiles and other weapons.

The move aimed at strengthening Japan's defence industrial base marks another step away from pacifist restraints that have shaped its postwar security policy.

Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East are also straining U.S. ​weapons production, expanding opportunities for Japan. At the same time, U.S. allies in Europe and Asia are ​looking to diversify supply as Washington's long-held security commitments look less certain under President Donald ⁠Trump.

Japanese officials and diplomats have told Reuters that countries ranging from Poland to the Philippines are exploring ​procurement opportunities as they modernise their forces. One of the first deals could be the export of used warships ​to Manila, two of the sources said.

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The changes approved by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government remove five export categories that had limited most military exports to rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping equipment. Ministers and officials will instead assess the merits of ​each proposed sale.

Japan will keep in place three export principles that commit it to strict screening, controls ​on transfers to third countries and a ban on sales to countries involved in conflict. But in a presentation outlining the ‌changes, ⁠the government said exceptions could be made when deemed necessary for national security.

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Japan Also Building Up Its Own Military

Japan hopes such defence exports will strengthen its industrial base by boosting production volumes, lowering per-unit costs and adding manufacturing capacity it could draw on in a military crisis.

Contractors such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T), opens new tab can build advanced ​systems including submarines, fighter aircraft ​and missiles, but for ⁠decades have relied on small orders from a single customer, Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

Japan is pressing ahead with unprecedented efforts to bolster its military - buying missiles, stealth jets ​and drones it says are needed to deter any threat posed by neighbouring ​China to its ⁠territory, including around islands along the edge of the East China Sea near Taiwan.

Beijing has said its intentions in East Asia and elsewhere are peaceful.