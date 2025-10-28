Japan PM Sanae Takaichi ‘Impressed’ With Trump's Commitment To World Peace; ‘Will Nominate Him For Nobel Prize’, Claims White House

Japan's new prime minister praised U.S. President Donald Trump's "unwavering commitment" towards world peace on Tuesday during their meeting in Tokyo. At the start of bilateral talks during Trump's visit to the country, Sanae Takaichi commended his efforts in securing a peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia.

She also lauded the American president for the recent U.S.-brokered ceasefire in the Middle East, describing it as an "unprecedented historic accomplishment". White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Takaichi would be nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Although Trump is visiting one of America’s most steadfast allies in Asia, there’s no shortage of uncertainty while he’s there. Takaichi, who became the country’s first female prime minister only days ago, must solidify her relationship with Trump while defending her country’s economic interests.

Trump is trying to nail down $550 billion in Japanese investment as part of a trade agreement. Takaichi is primed for a charm offensive, including a potential purchase of Ford F-150 trucks. Reporters arriving for the event were hustled past a gold-hued Ford F-150 as well as what appeared to be white American-made Toyota vehicles parked outside the Akasaka Palace, which is Tokyo's guest house for visiting foreign leaders.

Trump has often complained that Japan doesn’t buy American vehicles, which are often too wide to be practical on narrow Japanese streets. Both leaders signed the implementation of an agreement for the “golden age” of their nations' alliance. When the document was held up after signing, it ran to less than one page and reaffirmed the earlier framework by which the U.S. would tax goods imported from Japan at 15% and the creation of a $550 billion fund for Japan to invest in the U.S.

Trump and Takaichi then signed a second agreement, this one laying out a U.S.-Japan framework for securing the supply of critical minerals and rare earths. That agreement suggested that some of the investment dollars would go to the development of rare earths needed for advanced technologies.

Although Trump has focused his foreign policy toward Asia around tariffs and trade, he’s also speaking aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at an American naval base near Tokyo. Trump arrived in Tokyo on Monday, when he met with the emperor in a ceremonial visit.