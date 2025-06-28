Japan's H-2A Rocket Takes Final Flight, Launches Critical Greenhouse Gas Monitoring Satellite Supporting Global Climate Efforts

Updated 28 June 2025 at 23:59 IST
Tokyo: Japan's space program attained a major milestone on Saturday as the country's mainstay H-2A rocket successfully lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan, carrying the GOSAT-GW satellite into orbit. The launch marked the 50th and final flight of the H-2A rocket, which has served Japan's space program with a near-perfect record since its debut in 2001.
The H-2A rocket, developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), carried the GOSAT-GW satellite, a third-series mission designed to monitor greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, in the atmosphere. The satellite was released into orbit around 16 minutes after liftoff. GOSAT-GW, or Global Observing Satellite for Greenhouse gases and Water cycle, will play a crucial role in understanding global warming and supporting efforts to mitigate climate change.
The H-2A rocket has had an impressive career, with 49 flights and a 98% success record. The rocket has been instrumental in carrying satellites and probes into space, including Japan's moon lander SLIM and the popular Hayabusa2 spacecraft, which reached a distant asteroid in 2014. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which operates the rocket launch, has provided launch services for the H-2A since 2007.
The H-2A rocket's retirement also marked a shift in Japan's space program, as it makes way for the new H3 rocket, designed to be more cost-competitive in the global space market. The H3 rocket is capable of carrying larger payloads than the H-2A at around half the launch cost. Although the H3 has made four consecutive successful flights after a failed debut attempt in 2023, officials acknowledge that further cost reduction efforts are necessary to achieve better price competitiveness.
The GOSAT-GW satellite will start distributing data in about one year and will play a vital role in monitoring greenhouse gas emissions. Its advanced sensors can observe an area of approximately 900 km at a time, allowing for seamless surveys of the entire globe. The satellite will provide critical information to support international efforts to combat climate change. According to Takashi Hamazaki, GOSAT project manager at JAXA, GOSAT-GW will play an important role in understanding global warming.
Published 28 June 2025 at 23:59 IST