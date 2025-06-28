Japan's H-2A Rocket Takes Final Flight, Launches Critical Greenhouse Gas Monitoring Satellite Supporting Global Climate Efforts

Tokyo: Japan's space program attained a major milestone on Saturday as the country's mainstay H-2A rocket successfully lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan, carrying the GOSAT-GW satellite into orbit. The launch marked the 50th and final flight of the H-2A rocket, which has served Japan's space program with a near-perfect record since its debut in 2001.

The H-2A rocket, developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), carried the GOSAT-GW satellite, a third-series mission designed to monitor greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, in the atmosphere. The satellite was released into orbit around 16 minutes after liftoff. GOSAT-GW, or Global Observing Satellite for Greenhouse gases and Water cycle, will play a crucial role in understanding global warming and supporting efforts to mitigate climate change.

The H-2A rocket has had an impressive career, with 49 flights and a 98% success record. The rocket has been instrumental in carrying satellites and probes into space, including Japan's moon lander SLIM and the popular Hayabusa2 spacecraft, which reached a distant asteroid in 2014. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which operates the rocket launch, has provided launch services for the H-2A since 2007.

Future of Japan's Space Program

The H-2A rocket's retirement also marked a shift in Japan's space program, as it makes way for the new H3 rocket, designed to be more cost-competitive in the global space market. The H3 rocket is capable of carrying larger payloads than the H-2A at around half the launch cost. Although the H3 has made four consecutive successful flights after a failed debut attempt in 2023, officials acknowledge that further cost reduction efforts are necessary to achieve better price competitiveness.

GOSAT-GW's Mission