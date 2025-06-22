Japan's Hokkaido Region Hit By 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake

Hokkaido: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude hit off the coast of Hokkaido in Japan. According to reports, the earthquake occurred at 9.23 pm local time, with its epicentre located beneath the seabed at a depth of 10 km. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the earthquake.

Although the earthquake's impact is still being assessed, the Japanese authorities have not issued any tsunami warnings or reports of major damage.

The officials have claimed that the emergency services are actively monitoring the situation, and residents are advised to remain alert but calm. The officials asserted that, given Japan's experience with earthquakes, the country's emergency response systems are well-equipped to handle the situation.

Notably, Japan's Hokkaido has experienced a few earthquakes in recent times. Earlier, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Hokkaido, with its epicentre located near Kushiro in May this year. The earthquake occurred at a depth of around 20 km beneath the seabed, and while there were no reports of damage or injuries.

Japan is known for its earthquake-prone geography and has developed robust systems to mitigate the impact of seismic events.

The experts suggested that the country's location on the Pacific Ring of Fire makes it one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. As such, Japan has implemented stringent building codes, emergency response plans, and public education campaigns to prepare for earthquakes.