Japan's Ruling Party Headquarters Attacked With Firebombs, Suspect is Arrested: Media Report
A man threw several firebombs into the headquarters of Japan's ruling party in Tokyo Saturday, public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media reported
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A man threw several firebombs into the headquarters of Japan's ruling party in Tokyo Saturday, public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media reported | Image: AP
