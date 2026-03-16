Japan, UK, Australia, Germany Snub Trump; US Pressure for Hormuz Coalition Against Iran Meets Cold Shoulder From Global Allies

US President Donald Trump’s weekend appeal to allies to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz has been met with a chorus of polite refusals, leaving Washington looking increasingly isolated in its push.

Trump, speaking amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran now in its third week, said his administration had contacted seven countries to help secure the vital waterway. On social media, he named China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others as potential partners. But instead of lining up behind him, one ally after another has quietly stepped aside.

UK Joins the List of Holdouts

According to a media report, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government has ruled out sending British naval vessels. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said London is “intensively looking” at ways to help reopen the route, including deploying unmanned drones to sweep for naval mines, but stopped short of committing to warships.

France, Germany, South Korea and Japan have also declined to dispatch vessels, citing concerns that the conflict could drag on indefinitely. Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed Monday that Tokyo has no plans to send ships to escort tankers in the Middle East.

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A Coalition Without Members

Trump had urged allies to act so that the Strait “will no longer be a threat by a nation that has been totally decapitated.” Yet Iran has effectively shut the passage, choking off a fifth of global oil supply in what analysts call the largest disruption ever.

Instead of rallying behind Trump’s call, America’s closest partners appear reluctant to be drawn into another US-led military venture. The repeated refusals leave Washington’s plan looking less like a coalition and more like a solo mission.

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Subtle but Clear Pushback

For Trump, the optics are hard to ignore: after Germany, Japan, France, South Korea and now the UK, his appeal has turned into a string of “thanks, but no thanks.” Allies are signalling that while they share concerns about global energy security, they are not eager to sign up for another war under American command.