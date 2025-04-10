JD Vance Criticizes 'Insane' US–China Strategy, Says Trump Seeks Peace and Economic Self-Reliance

Updated April 10th 2025, 21:14 IST
U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Thursday took aim at views of pundits on China, calling out what he described as contradictory thinking among Washington insiders.
“There is a category of DC insider who wants to fight an actual war with China but also wants China to manufacture much of our critical supply. This is insane,” Vance wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The vice president’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, with growing concerns about military escalation in the Taiwan Strait and continued debate over U.S. reliance on Chinese manufacturing. To wean America off its reliance on China, US President Donald Trump has implemented tariffs of 125 percentage on Chinese imports.
Vance emphasized that President Donald Trump’s approach is rooted in avoiding conflict while securing America’s economic future. “President Trump wants peace, but also wants fair trade and more self-reliance for the American economy,” he added.
The Biden administration's policies toward China were frequently criticized during the 2024 campaign, and Vance’s comments reflect the Trump administration’s renewed focus on reshoring critical industries and asserting stronger trade terms with Beijing.
Yesterday, Trump paused tariffs on 75 friendly nations, whilst hiking tariffs on China.
“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable. Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” he wrote, on Truth Social.
The message from Vance underscores the administration's broader push to reduce U.S. dependence on adversarial nations for essential goods, from pharmaceuticals to semiconductors.
