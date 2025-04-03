JD Vance Denies Reports of Elon Musk Leaving DOGE as 'Fake News'

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance said that the reports which suggested that Elon Musk will be leaving Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) were completely "fake news."

In a recent report, Politico claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump informed his Cabinet that Elon Musk would soon be stepping down from his role. While Trump had expressed satisfaction with Musk's contributions and support for DOGE, both men are reportedly in agreement that the time has come for Musk to return to his businesses.

‘Fake news’: Trump Not leaving DOGE

In a conversation with Fox News, US Vice President Vance said that the recent reports were fake. He also noted that while Musk took on the challenge of shrinking the bureaucracy, he will still continue as an advisor to the administration.

Vance said, “That report I saw was total fake news. Elon came in and we said, ‘We need you to make government more efficient. We need you to shrink the incredible, vast bureaucracy that thwarts the will of the American people but also costs way too much money.’"

"We said that’s gonna take about six months, and that’s what Elon’s signed up for. But of course, he’s gonna continue to be an advisor,” Vance added.

False Claims?

The publication, citing a senior administration official, added that Musk will likely maintain an informal advisory role despite his departure from the administration. This move will coincide with the expiration of his tenure as a special government employee.

According to insiders, Musk’s status as a special government employee is set to end between late May and early June, marking the conclusion of his involvement with the administration.

Elon Musk Stays

In response to the Politico report, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who noted that “Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete.”