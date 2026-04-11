JD Vance In Islamabad, Meets Shehbaz Sharif: Here's Why He Was Chosen For The Crucial Peace Talks With Iran?

Islamabad: United States Vice President JD Vance landed at Islamabad and held talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. While the world awaits to see whether there will be any direct delegation-level talks between the two warring sides, US and Iran, questions have come up over why Vance was chose to lead the most anticipated peace talks, ever since the war in the Middle East broke out.

Vance may be meeting Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Pakistan, the country which has managed to emerge as the key mediating nation between the two nations.

Trump's Reluctant Defender

When Washington entered the war with Iran, JD Vance was seen as one of the more reluctant defenders within the Trump administration. Six weeks on, Vance is now at the centre of high-stakes diplomacy in Islamabad.

According to a Reuters report, Vance was handpicked for the role probably due to quiet signalling from Tehran. Several sections of Iran’s leadership viewed him as an acceptable face for negotiations and may have have pushed for his inclusion.

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Vance is largely seen as one of the most anti-war voices in Donald Trump’s inner circle. This perception appears to have shaped Tehran’s belief that he may be more open to a negotiated settlement than others in Washington. Vance be joined by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior advisor Jared Kushner.

Why Not Other US Envoys

Unlike Vance, both Witkoff and Kushner reportedly face scepticism in Tehran. Iranian officials are said to hold them partly responsible for the collapse of earlier negotiations, accusing them of favouring military escalation over diplomatic pathways. Reports indicate that Iranian interlocutors view Vance as less invested in prolonged conflict and more inclined toward ending hostilities. His earlier scepticism toward military escalation appears to have left a lasting impression.

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Fragile Ceasefire

The talks are taking place during a fragile two-week ceasefire, which is increasingly under strain due to escalating military activities. Israeli strikes in Lebanon have resulted in over 300 casualties, raising questions about the truce's applicability to Hezbollah.