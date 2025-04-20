JD Vance Meets Pope Francis in Vatican as Policy Disagreements Linger

Pope Francis and U.S. Vice President JD Vance briefly met in the Vatican on Sunday to exchange Easter greetings, despite past public disagreements over immigration and deportation policy under the Trump administration.

The encounter, described as brief and informal, took place at the Domus Santa Marta — the Vatican residence where the 88-year-old pontiff lives. Francis, who is recovering from a severe bout of pneumonia, offered Vance three large chocolate Easter eggs for his children, along with a Vatican tie and rosary beads.

“I know you have not been feeling great, but it’s good to see you in better health,” Vance told the Pope. “Thank you for seeing me.”

According to the Vatican, the short audience lasted only a few minutes and was limited to exchanging Easter greetings. Vance’s motorcade was on Vatican grounds for just 17 minutes. His office confirmed the meeting but did not provide further details.

Vatican Diplomacy One Day Earlier

The previous day, Vance had met with senior Vatican officials, including Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to discuss global conflicts, political tensions, and humanitarian issues. Migration was among the key topics during the discussion, although Vance’s own office did not include it in their official summary.

An Uneasy Relationship Over Migration

Francis and Vance have found themselves on opposing sides when it comes to U.S. immigration policies. The Pope has consistently criticized mass deportation initiatives and warned in February that such actions were contributing to a “major crisis” and “damaging the dignity of men and women.”

In a letter to U.S. bishops, Francis appeared to push back on Vance’s interpretation of Catholic doctrine, which the vice president had cited in defense of the Trump administration’s tough stance on immigration.

Vance, a convert to Catholicism in 2019, has since referred to himself as a “baby Catholic” and acknowledged that “there are things about the faith that I don’t know.”

Easter Observance Continues in Rome

Following the brief Vatican meeting, Vance joined his wife, Usha, and other family members for Easter Mass at the Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls, one of Rome’s four main papal basilicas. There, the Vance family also visited what is believed to be the tomb of the Apostle Paul.