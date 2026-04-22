JD Vance's Pakistan Trip for Second Round of US-Iran Peace Talks Put on Hold

Washington: US Vice President JD Vance's planned visit to Pakistan for a second round of talks with Iran has been put on hold after Tehran did not respond to the US proposals, according to a US official familiar with the matter on Tuesday, as cited by The New York Times.

Iran, meanwhile, said it has not yet decided whether to resume negotiations with the United States.

As the two-week truce in Iran is due to end on Wednesday, it remains uncertain what actions Iran or the United States will take next. While negotiations could restart at short notice, President Trump has indicated he is not in favour of extending the truce without securing a longer-term deal.

According to Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), no Iranian diplomatic delegation has travelled to Islamabad so far.

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In a statement, the broadcaster categorically denied the presence of any Iranian delegation in Pakistan.

"No Iranian diplomatic delegation - be it a primary or secondary team, or an initial or follow-up mission - has travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan so far," the statement read.

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However, reports by Al Arabiya, citing a senior Pakistani source, stated that delegations from the US and Iran are expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital simultaneously on Tuesday, signalling a potential breakthrough in regional diplomacy.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the ongoing two-week ceasefire deal between Washington and Tehran "numerous times" that was imposed in order to halt the over-a-month-long period of hostilities in West Asia, amid negotiations to find a complete solution hangs in balance as the deadline for the fragile truce approaches.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President stated, "Iran has violated the Cease Fire numerous times!"

The ceasefire, brokered earlier this month to allow space for diplomatic engagement, has remained fragile, with both sides expressing reservations about its implementation.



Ongoing efforts that is ewpcted to take place in Pakistan's capital of Islamabad are being made to hold another round of talks, though uncertainty continues over Iran's participation.