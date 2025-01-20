sb.scorecardresearch
  • JD Vance Succeeds Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States

Published 22:29 IST, January 20th 2025

JD Vance Succeeds Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States

JD Vance took the oath of office as Vice President of the United States, administered by Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
JD VANCE
Vice President of the US | Image: ANI

Washington: JD Vance succeeded Kamala Harris as 50th Vice President of the United States, taking the oath of office administered by Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Vance’s wife, Usha, and their three young children were at his side.

More info awaited.

Updated 22:45 IST, January 20th 2025

Kamala Harris