JD Vance Succeeds Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States

Vice President of the US | Image: ANI
Washington: JD Vance succeeded Kamala Harris as 50th Vice President of the United States, taking the oath of office administered by Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Vance’s wife, Usha, and their three young children were at his side.
