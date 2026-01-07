Jeffrey Epstein Files: Justice Department Reveals Less Than 1% Documents Released, Millions More To Go

Washington: The Department of Justice (DoJ) has informed a US court that it still has millions of files on Jeffrey Epstein to review, with less than 1% of the documents made public so far. The latest announcement by the Justice Department has reignited the possibility that the release of the Epstein files will stretch on for at least a few more weeks, which may lead to a confrontation between Democrats and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Notably, the DOJ was required to release all its files on Epstein by December 19, but officials cited the complexity of the review process as the reason for the delay. As per reports, the department has only released 12,285 documents so far, with over 2 million documents still under review.

Meanwhile, the delay has stirred anger among Democrats, who have accused the Trump administration of stonewalling the release of sensitive information. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., has threatened to ask a federal judge to appoint a ‘special master’ to oversee the release of the documents, citing concerns that the DOJ may be withholding materials that could be damaging to President Donald Trump or his allies.

On the other hand, the Justice Department has explained that the review process is a massive undertaking, involving over 400 lawyers working to review the documents. The process is expected to take several weeks, with officials citing the need to redact sensitive information and protect the identities of victims. However, the Democrats have questioned the pace of the review, suggesting that the Trump administration is deliberately dragging its feet to avoid releasing possibly damaging information.

Advertisement

Question Over Transparency Of Release Of The Epstein Files

The delay in releasing the Epstein files has raised questions about transparency and accountability. The Democrats have upfront stated that the public has a right to know about the allegations surrounding Epstein's activities, and the Justice Department's delay is seen as an attempt to shield high-profile figures from scrutiny.

"I am deeply concerned about the lack of transparency in the Epstein files release……We need to ensure that the American people have access to this information, and that no one is above the law," said Rep. Khanna.

Advertisement

Pertinently, the Epstein files are a collection of documents related to the investigation into Epstein's alleged sex trafficking activities. The files are expected to reveal sensitive information about Epstein's associates and the extent of his abuse. The released files so far have featured several key figures, including former US President Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.