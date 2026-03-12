Jeffrey Epstein Was A Father, Kept A Creepy Sculpture Of 'The Perfect Woman' Who Mothered His Child: Victim | Image: DOJ

Was American paedophile Jeffrey Epstein the father of a child? A bombshell claim made by one of his victims have emerged in the files released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), suggesting that the disgraced American financier had fathered a child with a blonde woman, whom he referred to as the "perfect woman".

The victim who made the claim was allegedly sexually assaulted by Epstein for years from the time she was 16 years old. The woman told investigators that at is Upper East Side townhouse, Epstein showed her a photo of a blonde woman on a beach and claimed that she is the mother of his child.

The victim also claimed that Epstein kept a creepy sculpture of the woman's torso at his property in New York.

A picture released by the DOJ showed Epstein hugging a baby, whose face has been redacted by the federal agency. However, the identity of the baby in the picture is not known.

Epstein posing with a baby in his arms | Image: DOJ

This is not the first time speculations of Epstein fathering a child has made headlines. Earlier, emails between Epstein and Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of former UK Prince Andrew, also stirred the speculation.

