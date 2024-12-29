Jeju Air Apologises for Deadly Plane Crash at South Korea's Muan Airport That Killed Over 80

Seoul: Jeju Air on Sunday issued an apology following a tragic airplane crash at South Korea’s Muan International Airport, which claimed the lives of 62 passengers, news agency AP reported.

In a statement posted on its website, the airline said, “We lower our heads in apology to everyone who suffered in the accident.” The statement further assured, “We will do everything we can to deal with this accident.”

Airline Announces Helpline Numbers

The airline has shared helpline numbers for those seeking information about the incident. Domestic customers can contact 080-898-1500, while international inquiries can be made by pressing 82-1599-8629. For U.S.-based customers, the number is 1-833-892-0197.

Jeju Air stated that it has convened an emergency meeting at the company-wide level to investigate the cause of the crash and assess the casualties. A press briefing is expected soon to provide more details about the incident.

The tragedy occurred at around 9:07 a.m. (local time) when Jeju Air’s Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800, was returning from Bangkok, Thailand. The aircraft, carrying 181 people, including 175 passengers and six crew members, veered off the runway during landing. It collided with a fence wall at the airport and caught fire, leading to the devastating accident.