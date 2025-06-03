Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorist Who Threatened India With Balkanisation Found Dead in Pakistan

New Delhi: A senior Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist, Maulana Abdul Aziz, who recently threatened India with Balkanisation, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, on Monday.

Abdul Aziz had made headlines last month after issuing a threat to India, warning of its possible "Balkanisation" — a term used to describe the splitting of a country into smaller, hostile regions.

No Official Confirmation from Pakistan

While JeM-linked social media accounts have confirmed his death and announced that his last rites will be held in Bahawalpur, Pakistani authorities and JeM’s top leadership have yet to officially acknowledge the incident. This has created confusion over whether Aziz’s death is confirmed or just a rumour being circulated online.

Notably, Bahawalpur is one of the nine locations targeted by India during Operation Sindoor, in a series of precision strikes on terrorists infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

What is Balkanisation?