Jim Morrison's Stolen Grave Sculpture Recovered After 37 Year Search

Paris: A sculpture stolen from the grave of legendary rock star Jim Morrison in Paris's Pere Lachaise cemetery has been recovered 37 years after it vanished. The sculpture, created by Croatian artist Mladen Mikulin, was placed at Morrison's grave to mark the 10th anniversary of his death in 1971. The piece was pilfered in 1988, leaving fans heartbroken and sparking a decades-long search.

According to sources close to the investigation, the sculpture was discovered during a search tied to a fraud case led by the Paris public prosecutor's office. The recovery of the sculpture has excited the art world and the fans of the iconic Doors frontman.

Piece Of Rock History

Jim Morrison's grave has long been a place of pilgrimage for nostalgic rock fans, who flock to Pere Lachaise cemetery to pay their respects to the legendary musician. Morrison, who died in Paris at the age of 27, remains an enduring figure in rock history, and his grave has become a shrine for fans.

The recovered sculpture is a major piece of rock memorabilia, and its return will undoubtedly be celebrated by fans worldwide. The sculpture's recovery was a result of the dedication of various agencies and investigators who worked continuously to track down stolen art and cultural artefacts.