Jimmy Carter Continues to Lie in State at Capitol Rotunda Ahead of His State Funeral

President Jimmy Carter will continue to lie in state Wednesday after his remains arrived in Washington a day earlier as part of state funeral rites.

The Georgia Democrat and 39th president died Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

Carter served as president from 1977-81, winning office as an outsider in the wake of the Vietnam War and Watergate. He endured a rocky four years of economic unrest and international crises that ended with his defeat to Republican Ronald Reagan. But he also lived long enough to see historians reassess his presidency more charitably than voters did in 1980.

He was remembered Tuesday at the Capitol for his deep religious faith, long public service and decades of humanitarian work beyond what he accomplished in politics.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Mike Johnson were among those who offered bipartisan tributes to Carter in the Capitol Rotunda, where his flag-draped casket remains atop the Lincoln catafalque for members of the public to pay their respects.

Carter will remain at the Capitol until Thursday morning, when he is transported to Washington National Cathedral for a state funeral. President Joe Biden, a longtime Carter ally, will deliver a eulogy. Other living former presidents, including President-elect Donald Trump, are expected to attend.