Jimmy Kimmel's Ratings Skyrocket After Trump Controversy, Host Thanks Trump For Ratings Boost

Jimmy Kimmel thanked Donald Trump, sarcastically crediting the US President for his show's recent surge in ratings amidst controversy. The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host made the statement during his Thursday monologue, where he revealed that his show's return episode averaged 6.26 million viewers, three times greater than his average episode. The show's monologue on YouTube has garnered over 21.7 million views, and Kimmel quipped that Trump was partly responsible for the boost.

"We couldn't have done it without you, Mr. President. Thank you very much," Kimmel joked, acknowledging Trump's role in drawing attention to his show. The comment was a tongue-in-cheek reference to Trump's previous celebration of Kimmel's temporary suspension from ABC.

The controversy began when Kimmel made comments about Charlie Kirk's killing during a monologue, which led to ABC pulling the show off the air. However, after a brief suspension, Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned to ABC, with Disney stating that the show's return followed thoughtful conversations with Jimmy. Despite the show's return, it remains preempted by Sinclair and Nexstar in their local markets.

Kimmel's monologue also touched on his show's upcoming move to Brooklyn, where they will air from the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The host joked that they were on the move, so the FCC couldn't get them, pointing at the ongoing tensions between Kimmel and the FCC.