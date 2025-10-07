Republic World
Updated 7 October 2025 at 15:35 IST

John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis win Nobel Prize in Physics 2025

Reported by: Deepti Verma
John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M Martinis win Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 | Image: X

STOCKHOLM: Scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for "the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit”, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

“This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics has provided opportunities for developing the next generation of quantum technology, including quantum cryptography, quantum computers, and quantum sensors,” the prize-awarding body said in a statement.

Published By : Deepti Verma

Published On: 7 October 2025 at 15:28 IST

