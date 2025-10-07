Judge Shot Dead In Courtroom, Dramatic Moment Of Rescue Team Responding To Shooting Captured

Judge Astrit Kalaja was shot inside the courtroom by a 30-year-old suspect with the initials E. Sh., according to police. | Image: X

TIRANA, Albania: A judge at the Tirana appeals court was shot dead on Monday by a man involved in a trial, police in Albania said. The gunman fled the scene but was later arrested.

Judge Astrit Kalaja was shot inside the courtroom by a 30-year-old suspect with the initials E. Sh., according to police. Kalaja died while being taken to a hospital.

The gunman also shot two other people involved in the hearing, police said. Their injuries weren't life-threatening.

Authorities haven't provided details about the motive, or the nature of the case being heard. The case found at the court's website referred to a property.

Police later arrested the suspect, who ran away after the shooting, and also found the alleged revolver he used.