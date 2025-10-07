Republic World
Updated 7 October 2025 at 16:31 IST

Judge Shot Dead In Courtroom, Dramatic Moment Of Rescue Team Responding To Shooting Captured

The gunman, who fled the scene but was later arrested, also shot two other people involved in the hearing.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Judge Astrit Kalaja was shot inside the courtroom by a 30-year-old suspect with the initials E. Sh., according to police.
Judge Astrit Kalaja was shot inside the courtroom by a 30-year-old suspect with the initials E. Sh., according to police. | Image: X
TIRANA, Albania: A judge at the Tirana appeals court was shot dead on Monday by a man involved in a trial, police in Albania said. The gunman fled the scene but was later arrested.

Judge Astrit Kalaja was shot inside the courtroom by a 30-year-old suspect with the initials E. Sh., according to police. Kalaja died while being taken to a hospital.

The gunman also shot two other people involved in the hearing, police said. Their injuries weren't life-threatening.

Authorities haven't provided details about the motive, or the nature of the case being heard. The case found at the court's website referred to a property.

Police later arrested the suspect, who ran away after the shooting, and also found the alleged revolver he used.

Following sweeping judicial reforms launched in 2016 with support from the European Union and US, tens of thousands of cases have been delayed for years.

