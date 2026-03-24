'Judges Sold Their Souls': Imran Khan Slams Pakistan Judiciary Over Bushra Bibi’s Alleged Inhumane' Jail Treatment

New Delhi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched sharp attack on the country’s judiciary, accusing it of delivering “inhumane treatment” to his wife Bushra Bibi and alleging that judges have “sold their souls for personal gain.”

In a strongly worded message from jail, Khan claimed that Bushra Bibi is being subjected to degrading conditions in custody. He alleged that she has been kept in “substandard” conditions that do not meet basic human dignity, and raised serious concerns about her health and safety.

According to Khan and his legal team, Bushra Bibi has been denied essential facilities, including proper medical care, hygienic food, and a suitable living environment.

Reports cited by his party claim that she is being held in a place lacking cleanliness, with poor-quality food allegedly affecting her health. Concerns have also been raised about possible poisoning, with Khan’s aides claiming her food may have been tampered with-an allegation that has not been officially confirmed.

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Khan further alleged that repeated legal appeals highlighting her condition have been ignored by courts. He accused the judiciary of failing in its constitutional duty and acting under pressure, stating that those responsible for delivering justice have instead become complicit in what he described as political victimisation.

The former Prime Minister said the treatment of Bushra Bibi is not an isolated incident but part of a broader crackdown against him and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He maintained that multiple cases against him are politically motivated and aimed at keeping him out of public life.

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Bushra Bibi, who has been implicated in several cases alongside Khan, has been in custody following court orders in connection with corruption and other charges. Her arrest and continued detention have remained contentious, with PTI leaders repeatedly questioning the legality and conditions of her imprisonment.

The controversy has further deepened the standoff between Khan’s supporters and Pakistan’s state institutions. PTI leaders and workers have echoed his allegations, demanding an independent inquiry into her treatment and accountability from prison authorities and the judiciary.

As of now, there has been no official response from Pakistan’s judiciary or prison authorities addressing these specific claims. The issue is expected to escalate political tensions further, as Khan continues his legal and political battle from behind bars.