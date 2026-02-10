'Just Attack, Don't Negotiate': Iranian Man’s Final Video Plea to Trump Against Talks With Tehran Before Suicide

Bushehr: A young Iranian man, identified by media and activists as Pouria Hamidi, reportedly died by suicide after releasing a dramatic video message urging then-U.S. President Donald Trump and Western leaders not to pursue diplomatic agreements with Iran’s clerical government. His final words, shared widely on social media, have reignited debate over the country’s internal crisis and international diplomacy.

Hamidi, from the southern port city of Bushehr, recorded a 10-minute video in English in which he said his intention was to draw attention to what he described as a “deadly crackdown” on protests inside Iran. “If you’re watching this, then I’m not around anymore”, he began in the recording, which was posted publicly shortly before his reported death.

In the video, Hamidi claimed that tens of thousands had been killed in recent unrest - figures that cannot be independently verified - and warned that any deal between Washington and Tehran would betray those who have suffered under the regime’s crackdown. “To make a deal with this regime is to betray all those people who died”, he said, urging Trump and Western governments to back away from negotiations.

Hamidi also made direct, controversial statements about foreign intervention, stating that only decisive action - even military - could help ordinary Iranians. “America attacking Iran is the only hope we have right now”, he said, adding that Iranians could not overthrow what he called the clerical regime on their own.

Advertisement

In the emotional message, Hamidi also appealed for foreign intervention, contending that Iranians alone could not defeat the government’s security forces. He framed any deal between Washington and the clerical leadership as a betrayal of the sacrifices made by protesters.

He concluded his message with a call for unity among Iranians and support for one another in the face of hardship. Switching to Persian at the end of the video, he said, “We, the people of Iran, are alone and have no one, so please support each other. Long live Iran”.

Advertisement

Regional media and opposition-linked outlets reported that Hamidi took his own life shortly after posting the video. Neither Iranian authorities nor independent sources have officially confirmed the circumstances of his death, and the authenticity of some claims in the recording could not be independently verified.

Hamidi’s death comes amid heightened tensions in Iran, where large-scale protests have erupted over economic hardship, political repression, and demands for greater freedoms. Human rights groups and journalists say security forces have used lethal force in suppressing demonstrations, though the Iranian government often disputes casualty figures.

Internationally, the potential for renewed diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran has been a hotly debated topic. Western officials say talks could help stabilize regional tensions, while critics fear such negotiations might leave the current Iranian leadership in place without meaningful reforms. Hamidi’s final video reflects the extreme despair felt by some inside the country, even as others call for more peaceful avenues of change.