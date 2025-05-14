Justice BR Gavai Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India; Know All About His Inspiring Journey

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. | Image: YouTube Screengrab

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) in a ceremony administered by President of India Droupadi Murmu on May 14, 2025.

He will assume office a day after Justice Khanna formally demits office. Justice Gavai is now officially the first Buddhist CJI and second from the Dalit community, post former CJI KG Balakrishnan, who held office in 2007, to take over the highest judicial post in India.

Justice Khanna served a short period of just six months after succeeding former CJI Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud in November last year.

Justice Gavai has often voiced the eminence of India's Constitution that enabled his destiny. Reportedly, last year during a speech, he said, “It is solely due to Dr B R Ambedkar’s efforts that someone like me, who studied in a semi-slum area at a municipal school, could attain this position." He further ended the speech with the slogan “Jai Bhim".

The previous Chief Justice of India, Sanjay Khanna, had recommended Justice B.R. Gavai as the next Chief Justice of India to the Union Law Ministry.

Justice BR Gavai: The 52nd CJI of India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was born on November 24, 1960 in Amravati, Maharashtra. He enrolled as a lawyer on March 16, 1985 and kick-started his journey with the late Raja S Bhonsale, former Advocate General and High Court judge, until 1987.

He began independent practice at the Bombay High Court in 1987, and from 1990 onward, mainly appeared before the Nagpur Bench. Justice Gavai then was appointed Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor at the Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench, in August 1992, and later became the Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor in January 2000.