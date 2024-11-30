Justin Trudeau Flies to Florida to Meet Trump as Massive Tariff Threat Spurs Jitters

Mar-a-Lago: After President-elect Donald Trump announced his plan to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida on Friday to have dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club. This meeting comes as part of efforts to address the potential trade tensions sparked by Trump's tariff threats, which he has linked to the flow of drugs and migrants across the US borders with Canada and Mexico.

Constructive Talks on Key Issues

The meeting lasted three hours and was described as ‘positive and wide-ranging by an official according to media sources. Topics included trade, border security, fentanyl, defense, Ukraine, NATO, China, and pipelines. Trudeau said earlier that he would resolve the tariff issue through 'constructive conversations’ with Trump.

During the meeting, Trump was joined by key personalities, including Howard Lutnick, his nominee for commerce secretary, and other members of his transition team. Trudeau was accompanied by Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and his chief of staff, Katie Telford.

Trudeau, who earlier called the proposed tariffs harmful, emphasised their impact on both Canadian and American economies. “Trump’s statement about adding 25% to product costs will harm Canadians and Americans alike,” Trudeau said. Canada is preparing potential retaliatory tariffs but hopes to avoid such measures through dialogue, as per the media reports.

Canada remains a top trading partner for the US, with over $2.7 billion in goods crossing the border daily. Nearly 77% of Canada’s exports goes to US.

Economic Stakes at Risk

Canada remains the largest US trade partner, supplying critical resources like oil, electricity, and metals. However, officials warn retaliatory tariffs may escalate if Trump follows through. Trudeau said, “These actions hurt both Americans and Canadians alike".

Although Trump once called Trudeau ‘weak’ and ‘dishonest’ during his first term, ties between the two countries have remained among the closest in the world.

Understanding Tariffs and Trump's Plan

Earlier, Trump announced that, starting from his first day in the oval office, he will impose hefty tariffs on goods coming from China, Mexico, and Canada. According to his plan, a 10% tariff will be charged on all Chinese imports, while goods from Mexico and Canada will face a 25% tariff.

Tariff is a tax imposed on imported goods, which is paid by the importing country, not the exporting one. In this case, US companies looking to bring products from China, Mexico, or Canada would face higher costs due to the tariffs.