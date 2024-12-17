Justin Trudeau Picks Dominic LeBlanc as Canada FM after Chrystia Freeland Resigns Amid Clash

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Dominic LeBlanc as the new Finance Minister after Chrystia Freeland’s unexpected resignation. Freeland’s abrupt exit, announced in a scathing letter, accused the government of mishandling its preparations for Donald Trump ’s return to the White House, throwing the Canadian government into disarray.

LeBlanc, 57, was sworn in during a late afternoon ceremony in Ottawa. A close ally of Trudeau, LeBlanc has held several critical cabinet positions since Trudeau came to power in 2015. Until now, he served as Canada’s Public Safety Minister, handling border security, particularly after Trump threatened 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. He was also part of Trudeau’s delegation last month when the prime minister traveled to Florida to meet Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort.