Justin Trudeau Set to Resign: Potential Ways Forward for Canada

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly expected to announce his resignation as Liberal Party leader ahead of a key caucus meeting on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

It remains unclear whether Trudeau will step down immediately or continue as prime minister until a new leader is chosen.

What Happens If Trudeau Resigns?

If Trudeau resigns, the Liberal Party will appoint an interim leader to serve as prime minister while the party organizes a special leadership convention, which could take months to arrange. As per reprts, Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, will step in as interim leader.

Unlike in Britain, where parliamentary caucuses can quickly elect or remove party leaders, the Liberal Party selects its leader through a special convention of members. This leaves no formal mechanism to remove Trudeau if he chooses to remain in office.

In Canada, governments must maintain the confidence of the elected House of Commons. Loss of a confidence vote, typically tied to budgets or key spending bills, would dissolve the government and trigger an election.

As of now, neither the Liberal Party nor Trudeau’s office has issued an official statement regarding the resignation speculation.

Trudeau’s Advisers Explore Transition Options

On Friday, multiple reports suggested that Trudeau’s advisers are considering how he could remain prime minister while a new Liberal leader is selected.

One source suggested Trudeau would likely stay in his position until a new leader is chosen to handle critical matters, such as engaging with the incoming U.S. administration of Donald Trump , who has threatened 25% tariffs on Canadian goods.

The party has two primary options: appointing an interim leader on the caucus’s recommendation or holding a shortened leadership contest. A leadership contest would require Trudeau to request that Governor-General Mary Simon prorogue Parliament- an outcome that constitutional experts say is not guaranteed.

A leadership race would likely take at least three months, though the party constitution specifies a four-month minimum.

Trudeau’s popularity has taken a hit, with Canadian pollster Angus Reid reporting a disapproval rate of 68% as of December 24. Public opinion polls indicate that the Liberal Party is likely to be defeated by Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives in the next election, expected by late October.

Trudeau has faced significant political challenges in recent months, including a failed no-confidence vote in September led by the Conservative Party and increasing calls for his resignation from within his own party.

On December 16, Finance Ministeland stepped down from Trudeau’s cabinet, a significant blow to his leadership. Later in December, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh announced plans to present a formal motion of no-confidence against Trudeau.

Trudeau became the Liberal leader in 2013 and has served as prime minister since 2015. If he resigns, it could prompt calls for a swift election to ensure stability in Canadian governance.