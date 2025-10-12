Kabul Blames Pak ISI For Fomenting Trouble In Afghanistan

Speaking about the Afghan counter strikes at Durand line after Pakistani strikes, Afghan spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the south Asian nation had turned a blind eye to ISIS activities on its soil.

In a presser held on Sunday, October 12, he said, 'Pakistan has turned a blind eye to the presence of ISIS on its soil. Afghanistan has the right to defend its air & land borders'.

Further, the Taliban administration blamed ISI for fomenting trouble in Afghanistan, while suggesting that a 'particular group within Pakistan armed forces can't tolerate peace in Afghanistan'.

Voicing Taliban's strong stance on Pakistan-led activities, Mujahid said, "This group in Pak army turning blind eye to ISIS activities within its borders."

Issuing a warning to Pakistan, Mujahid said any breach of Afghan sovereignty would face immediate retaliation. Adding to this, he said "no attack will go unanswered."

Launching yet another attack on Pakistan, he alleged that the ISIS-K attacks in Afghanistan were planned from these bases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and called on the Pakistani government to hand over key ISIS-K members to the Islamic Emirate.

Further, he also informed that 58 Pakistani military personnel were killed and 30 injured during the course of an overnight cross-border operations conducted by Afghan forces.

Meanwhile, he acknowledged that nine Afghan fighters died and 16 sustained injuries, whilst 20 Pakistani military positions were demolished in the recently conducted Afghan counter strikes.

On the other hand, he also disclosed that Pakistan had proposed sending a diplomatic delegation to Afghanistan, however, the Islamic Emirate declined following recent Pakistan-led airstrikes.