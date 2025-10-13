Kabul: The recent clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan began when the Pakistani army attempted to attack Kabul, but the attack failed completely. In response to this failed aggression, the brave Afghan security forces launched fierce counter-attacks on Pakistani military posts across the Durand Line. As a result of these operations, 59 Pakistani soldiers were killed and about 200 were injured, while the Pakistani government also lost several military posts.

Pakistan’s defense minister and intelligence chief tried to obtain a visa to Afghanistan three times, but the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan rejected their requests.

Meanwhile, India has launched new efforts to further strengthen relations with Afghanistan. The Indian government has made it clear that it will adopt a soft and positive attitude towards Afghanistan. The two countries have historical, deep, and friendly relations that will not be affected by any political change.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has once again emphasized that there are no terrorists of any kind in Afghanistan, nor is Afghan soil being used against any other country. The Emirate has proven this with its practical actions.

On the contrary, Pakistan is currently considered the most dangerous and terrorist-sponsoring country in the world, because its government has always sheltered ISIS terrorists. The leaders of this organization are still present on Pakistani soil.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has demanded that Pakistan either hand over these ISIS criminals to the Afghan government or expel them from its soil.