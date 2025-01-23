Kamala Harris Blames 'Dead Weight' Husband Doug Emhoff For Election Defeat: Report

All is not well between Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff. | Image: AP

Washington: Former United States Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly blaming her husband, Doug Emhoff, for her defeat in the US Presidential elections. According to a report, Harris believes the allegations of "cheating" against Emhoff hindered her path to the presidency.

On January 17, as Harris departed from her official residence, she upheld the tradition for outgoing vice presidents by signing the desk while Emhoff stood behind her for a farewell photograph.

When asked about her future plans, Harris told her staff, “It is not my nature to go quietly into the night. So don’t worry about that. I’ll keep you posted.”

However, if reports are to be believed, all is not well between the couple. Emhoff has reportedly signed with a major law firm that will require him to travel frequently between New York and San Francisco.

A source quoted by Daily Mail stated, “Her target has flipped to her dead-weight husband.” The report further mentioned that Harris is considering a complete image overhaul to revive her political career, even if it means distancing herself from Emhoff.



Harris hasn't made any plans for after leaving office Monday, apart from flying home to California. It will be the first time since 2004, when she became San Francisco's district attorney, that she hasn't held elected office.

There's talk that she'll write a book and speculation that she could run for governor or maybe president again. At 60 years old, Harris is still young in a political world where the last two presidents have set records as the oldest ever elected.

Donna Brazile, a longtime leader in the Democratic Party, recalled telling Harris that she needs to take a break and “learn what it's like to oversleep” for a while. They both laughed, and Brazile said, "Yeah, you’ll never go back to being ordinary.”