Published 10:27 IST, July 28th 2024

'Kamala Harris Revitalizes Democratic Party's Status and Energy': Indian American Strategist

As per an Indian-American strategist, Harris, on entering the US Presidential Race, has energized the party, transforming it from paralyzed to enthusiastic.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris
Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris | Image: Associated Press
