Kamikaze Drones: Pakistan’s New Weapon Against India Explained

A new security challenge is emerging for India as Pakistan begins using Kamikaze drones, also known as loitering munitions, along the border. These low-cost, modern weapons are being increasingly spotted in sensitive areas, especially along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, raising concerns among Indian defense and intelligence agencies.

What Are Kamikaze Drones?

Kamikaze drones are a type of attack drone that are designed for one-way missions—they destroy themselves by crashing into a target. Unlike regular drones that only gather information, these carry explosives and act like flying bombs.

They come equipped with GPS, real-time cameras, and autonomous navigation systems, allowing them to hover over an area and strike as soon as a target is identified. The term “Kamikaze” refers to the WWII Japanese suicide pilots, but these drones operate without any humans onboard.

Why Is Pakistan Using Them?

Experts say Pakistan is turning to these drones as part of an asymmetric warfare strategy. Kamikaze drones are hard to detect, cheap to operate, and don’t risk pilot lives. They are also cheaper than missiles or fighter aircraft, making them an attractive option for targeted attacks or covert missions.

How Is India Responding?

India is taking this threat seriously. The Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) have started using advanced technology like radar-linked jammers and laser-based systems to detect and shoot down drones in sensitive border areas.

Looking Ahead