Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Surrey Targeted Again: Armed Men Fire Multiple Bullets For Second Time In Month

Surrey: Renowned comedian and Indian entertainment star Kapil Sharma's Surrey cafe, Kap's Cafe, has come under attack for the second time in less than a month. According to reports, a few unknown assailants fired indiscriminately at Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada’s Surrey on Thursday morning, with at least six bullet holes and destroyed windows reported at the cafe located on 85 Avenue and Scott Road. The Surrey Police are currently investigating the scene, but details of the latest shooting remain scarce.

According to a local resident, Bob Singh called 1130 NewsRadio shortly after the shots rang out. "I saw it from my patio," he said, describing the moment he witnessed the incident. "I heard shots fired, like five or six shots, and then the cops came."

The police rushed to the site after the firing incident and initiated a probe. The police are analysing CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the miscreants behind the firing incident.

Lawrence Gang Threatens Kapil Sharma

Meanwhile, minutes after the firing incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has threatened Kapil Sharma again, with a warning that the next time the target will not be Canada but Mumbai.

A post on social media claimed that Goldie Dhillon and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the firing that took place at Kapil Sharma's Kaps Cafe in Surrey. The post reads, "We called him, but he did not hear the ring, so action had to be taken there - now, if he does not hear the ring, then the next action will be taken in Mumbai."

The Mumbai police have been informed regarding the threat on social media, and the police are verifying this post.

Previous Incident Of Firing

Earlier, in July, the cafe was targeted, with Harjit Singh Laddi, a BKI operative and India's most wanted terrorist, claiming responsibility for the attack. Laddi alleged that the shooting was in response to remarks made by Kapil Sharma on his TV show, which some perceived as derogatory towards Nihang Sikhs. The Surrey Police are reportedly investigating the possible links between the two incidents.

Surrey Police Statement

As per reports, the Surrey Police Service is investigating a shots-fired incident at Kapil Sharma’s Kap's Cafe, located in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey, Canada. This is the second such incident at the location in less than a month.

On August 7, at around 4.40 am, Surrey Police Service Frontline officers responded to a report of shots fired outside the business in the 8400 block of 120 Street. Multiple shots caused damage to the windows and building, but fortunately, no staff members were injured.

The Surrey Police Service Frontline Investigative Support (FLIS) Team has taken over the investigation. The police are examining connections to other incidents and motives. Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton asserted that the investigation is still in its early stages, and they are working to obtain CCTV footage and speak to witnesses.