Updated 23:06 IST, February 20th 2025
Kash Patel Confirmed As First Indian-Origin FBI Director, US Senate Approves
The US Senate voted on Thursday to advance the nomination of Kash Patel as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I).
Kash Patel Confirmed As First Indian-Origin FBI Director | Image: AP
