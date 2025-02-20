sb.scorecardresearch
  • Kash Patel Confirmed As First Indian-Origin FBI Director, US Senate Approves

Updated 23:06 IST, February 20th 2025

Kash Patel Confirmed As First Indian-Origin FBI Director | Image: AP

Washington: The US Senate voted on Thursday to advance the nomination of Kash Patel as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I).

Published 23:03 IST, February 20th 2025