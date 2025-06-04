‘Imminent Threat..’: Kash Patel Warns After Two Chinese Nationals Charged with Smuggling Pathogen to US

In a serious national security alert, FBI Director Kash Patel has highlighted the dangers posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) following charges against two Chinese nationals accused of smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen into the United States.

Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, were charged by the US Department of Justice for illegally bringing Fusarium graminearum, a fungus known to cause devastating crop diseases, into the country. This pathogen is classified as a potential agroterrorism weapon because it can cause 'head blight' in important crops like wheat, rice, and maize, leading to severe economic damage.

Additionally, its toxins are harmful to humans and livestock, causing vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive defects.

In a statement addressing the case, Kash Patel called the incident a 'sobering reminder' of the CCP’s ongoing efforts to infiltrate US institutions and threaten the American food supply. 'Smuggling a known agroterrorism agent into the US is not just a violation of law, it’s a direct threat to national security,' Patel said.

The FBI’s investigation revealed that Jian, who worked in a University of Michigan laboratory, received funding from the Chinese government and had documented loyalty to the CCP. Liu, her boyfriend and a researcher at a Chinese university, allegedly smuggled the fungus into the US while visiting Jian. Both have been charged with conspiracy, smuggling, false statements, and visa fraud.

Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, underscored the public safety risks, calling their actions an 'imminent threat.'

US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. emphasized the gravity of the case, “These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus described as a ‘potential agroterrorism weapon’ into the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme.”

This case comes amid heightened tensions between the US and China, as the US government intensified scrutiny on Chinese students and researchers in America, particularly those with links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or studying "critical fields," leading to visa revocations and increased visa application scrutiny.