Kathmandu: Tribhuvan International Airport Reopens Following Two-Day Closure Amid Ongoing Protests

Kathmandu: Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal's sole international aviation hub, resumed operations at 3:30 pm today after being shut down since Tuesday.

The choice to reopen was finalized during a meeting of the airport security committee. Following the resumption of services, airport authorities have advised passengers to get in touch with their respective airlines or booking agents to confirm flight schedules before heading to the airport.

In an official notice, the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority stated, “We hereby inform that flights suspended due to adverse circumstances will now resume, as per the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee.” The authority further emphasized that travelers should confirm their flight status with their airlines and must carry their official tickets and valid identification documents when coming to the airport.

Amid the ongoing unrest, the Indian Embassy assisted 190 Indian passengers who were stranded at the airport by moving them to a secure location. In response to the situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory on Tuesday, urging Indians to postpone travel to Nepal until stability returns. The advisory also strongly recommended that Indian citizens currently in Nepal remain indoors, avoid unnecessary movement, and adhere to all safety guidelines issued by local authorities and the Indian Embassy.

The MEA provided dedicated helpline numbers for citizens requiring assistance: +977-9808602881 and +977-9810326134.

New Delhi is coordinating efforts to send special aircraft to evacuate nearly 700 Indian nationals currently stranded at the closed airport. The violent protests, which resulted in at least 22 fatalities and widespread damage, including the burning of Parliament and the Prime Minister’s residence, led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday night. Officials from the Indian Embassy are in communication with the Nepali Army to facilitate the safe landing of aircraft and ensure secure passage for evacuees. Plans are underway to deploy two Indian Air Force planes from New Delhi.