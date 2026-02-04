Kathmandu–Istanbul Turkish Airlines Flight With 236 On Board Makes Emergency Landing in Kolkata Over Engine Fire

A Turkish Airlines aircraft experienced an engine-related problem shortly after departing from Tribhuvan International Airport, according to reports.

An engine fire indication was detected in one of the aircraft’s engines soon after takeoff, reports said.

Turkish Airlines flight THY727, en route from Kathmandu to Istanbul, was diverted to Kolkata following a report of an engine fire.

The aircraft will undergo a detailed inspection in Kolkata, including an initial examination of the affected engine.

The pilot received a cockpit warning of a right engine fire. He immediately shut down the affected engine and, using the left engine, performed an emergency landing at Kolkata at 2:49 p.m., according to reports.

The Airport Director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, stated, “The Captain informed Kolkata ATC about a possible fire in the right engine. The aircraft landed safely at Kolkata NSCBI Airport at 14:49 hours with 236 passengers on board. The aircraft is currently at Kolkata airport, and an inspection is underway.”

