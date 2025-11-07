Kazakhstan Joins Abraham Accords, Becoming Fifth Muslim Country To Normalize Ties With Israel

Jerusalem: Kazakhstan is set to join the Abraham Accords, a US-brokered agreement to normalise relations between Israel and Muslim-majority countries. Following the decision to join the accords, Kazakhstan has become the fifth Muslim country, after the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan, to sign the agreement with Israel. Kazakhstan's decision is expected to be announced during a meeting at the White House between US President Donald Trump and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, initially included the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. Kazakhstan's inclusion is being considered an expansion of the agreement, indicating the country's alignment with other nations to strengthen ties with Israel.

Notably, Kazakhstan has maintained diplomatic relations with Israel since 1992 and operates an embassy in Tel Aviv.

The announcement comes amid efforts by the United States to expand the accords beyond Arab nations to include Muslim-majority countries that already maintain diplomatic relations with Israel. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that a new country would be joining the accords, without naming it, and is expected to make the announcement in Washington.

The experts suggested that Kazakhstan's decision to join the accords is seen as a symbolic move, showing the country's desire to deepen economic ties with the US and Israel. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stressed the strategic opportunities for deepening economic ties between Kazakhstan and the US.

As per the experts, the step is also an attempt to revitalise the accords, which have been on hold during the Gaza war. Other Central Asian countries, such as Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, have also been seen as candidates to join the accords.

