'Keep Away From Windows': Indian Embassy in Doha Urges Nationals to Avoid Exposed Areas, Strictly Follow Qatari Guidelines

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of India in Doha has issued an urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Qatar amid the ongoing regional security challenges, including missile and drone threats that have led to the closure of Qatari airspace and heightened public safety measures.

In its statement, the embassy urged the Indian community to strictly adhere to guidelines from Qatari authorities, particularly the Ministry of Interior. Residents are advised to stay in safe locations, avoid going out except in cases of extreme necessity, and keep away from windows and exposed areas to minimize risks from potential aerial threats.

The embassy is actively sharing updates and advisories from Qatari officials via its official social media channels: X (@IndEmbDoha), Facebook (@IndianEmbassyQatar), and Instagram (@indiainqatar).

Air travel remains disrupted, with Qatari airspace closed and flight operations temporarily suspended. Qatar Airways has said that the next update on resumption will be provided on March 7, 2026, at 0900 hrs Doha time. Passengers are requested to stay in direct contact with their respective airlines for the latest information.

Advertisement

To support affected residents, the Ministry of Interior, Qatar, has extended all categories of entry visas that expired or are nearing expiry by one month, effective from February 28, 2026. This extension may be further prolonged based on the evolving situation.

For those seeking to leave Qatar, the Salwa land border crossing to Saudi Arabia remains open as an emergency exit option. Indian nationals holding valid US, UK, or Schengen visas (used at least once) are eligible for a visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia. Others wishing to transit through Saudi Arabia should apply for the appropriate Saudi visa through standard procedures.

Advertisement

The embassy has introduced a special registration link to assist Indian nationals currently stranded in Qatar on transit who possess confirmed onward tickets from Saudi Arabia. Eligible individuals can register at: https://forms.gle/oTwqEQYa4z22oX4W7, providing copies of their inward flight tickets to Qatar and confirmed outbound tickets from Saudi Arabia. This facilitation is solely for obtaining a temporary transit visa for Saudi Arabia. Note that individuals must arrange all logistics themselves, including transport to the Salwa border and onward to departure airports. The embassy requires at least 48 hours to process such requests.

The Embassy of India in Doha remains fully committed to the welfare of the Indian community and is available around the clock. For emergencies or assistance, contact the 24x7 helpline numbers: +974 55647502 or +974 55362508. Queries can also be sent via email to cons.doha@mea.gov.in.