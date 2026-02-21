'Keep Calm And Tariff On': White House Responds To Supreme Court's Ruling On Trump Tariffs

Washington: Hours after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down President Donald Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose global tariffs, the White House took to social media platform X in a move of defiance.

“Keep calm and tariff on," the White House's post on X read.

The message came soon after the court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize President Trump to levy broad import duties. The majority held that while the law allows the executive to regulate certain economic transactions during a national emergency, it does not explicitly grant authority to impose sweeping tariffs, a power that the Constitution assigns to Congress.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion. He was joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and the court’s three liberal members: Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. In dissent, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh sided with the administration’s broader interpretation of emergency powers.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Trump said that he finds the ruling “deeply disappointing”

Despite the setback, Trump said that tariffs would remain central to his trade strategy. He said the ruling addressed only the use of IEEPA and that he would sign an executive order invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose a 10 per cent global tariff.

