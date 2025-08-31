Keir Starmer Replaces Ninjeri Pandit, His Third Top Aide to Exit in 12 Months — What’s Going On?

London: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has replaced his third top aide in under a year, yet another shake-up in Downing Street as his government goes through internal challenges and sliding public approval.

The latest departure is Ninjeri Pandit, Starmer’s Principal Private Secretary (PPS), who held the role for just ten months. Ninjeri Pandit was appointed to run the prime minister’s team at No.10 in October last year.

Pandit is now being moved to a new position focused on policy delivery, as Starmer reportedly seeks more direct oversight of his government’s operations.

This follows the earlier departure of Sue Gray, the former Chief of Staff, who was ousted amid internal tensions and a power struggle with election strategist Morgan McSweeney.

Matthew Doyle, Director of Communications, another top aide who stepped down in March amid criticism of Downing Street’s media strategy.

Sue Gray and Matthew Doyle

While some reports suggest Starmer had concerns about Pandit’s effectiveness, Downing Street has denied any loss of confidence, stating she retains the Prime Minister’s full trust.

Her reassignment is being framed as part of a broader government reset, aimed at improving delivery on key priorities such as the NHS, immigration, and economic reform.

This string of high-level changes comes amid a turbulent first year for Starmer, with Labour trailing Reform UK by double digits in recent polls and facing mounting pressure over issues like migration, welfare cuts, and the winter fuel allowance.

With speculation of a junior ministerial reshuffle looming, Starmer’s latest move signals a push to reassert control and restore momentum. However, some arguments suggest that frequent staff changes reflect deeper instability and a lack of coherent strategy in the government.

Who Is Ninjeri Pandit?

Ninjeri Pandit is a senior British civil servant who held the office of Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister until August 2025.

she previously served as Director of the Downing Street Policy Unit from November 2022. Prior to that, she led the No.10 Delivery Unit’s Health and Social Care team.

Before joining No.10, she was Chief of Staff and Lead Policy Advisor to the CEO of NHS England. Nin has also worked in digital health services at both regional and national levels, contributing to a variety of initiatives—including the development of the UK’s first electronic personal health record in mental health services.