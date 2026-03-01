Kenyan MP Johana Ng'eno Among 6 Killed In Nandi County's Helicopter Crash

Nairobi: A deadly helicopter crash in Kenya's Nandi County on Saturday has claimed the lives of at least 6 people, including Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng'eno. According to reports, the helicopter, an Airbus Helicopters H125, went down in Chepkiep, located in Mosop Sub-county, at around 4.45 pm on Saturday. After the crash, the chopper burst into flames, leading to the tragic death of all the occupants.

Police Chief Samuel Mukuusi confirmed the helicopter crash incident, citing bad weather as a possible cause. "The helicopter crashed minutes after takeoff, and all six people on board unfortunately lost their lives," he said.

The 54-year-old, Johana Ng'eno, was serving his third term as MP and was re-elected in 2022 on a ruling party ticket.

Parliament Speaker Moses Wetang'ula eulogized Ng'eno called him a "devoted legislator and committed servant of the people". Ng'eno was Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning, and Public Works, and had recently led discussions on the 2026 Budget Policy Statement.

According to reports, the helicopter, registered 5Y-DSB, had departed Nairobi at 11.02 am local time and was reportedly attempting an emergency landing due to bad weather when it crashed. The Kenyan administration has recovered personal items, including a mobile phone and SIM card belonging to Johana Ng'eno, and is using images to identify the remaining victims.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has yet to comment on the incident, but police are investigating the cause of the crash. The helicopter's flight history shows it made two other trips in February, including a journey from Nairobi to Wilson Airport.

Meanwhile, Ng'eno's death has shocked the people in Kenya, with condolences pouring in from political leaders and citizens. He was first elected MP in 2013 and had served as Chairperson of various parliamentary committees, including Justice and Legal Affairs, and Public Investments.