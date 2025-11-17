Key Takeaways from the Bangladesh ICT Ruling that Sentenced Former PM Sheikh Hasina to Death

The morning of November 17th in the Dhaka courtroom was electric as the International Crimes Tribunal, led by Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Mozumder, sentenced the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, to death.

The dramatic trial was broadcast live as judges read out a 453-page judgment out loud. While the highlight of the ruling was capital punishment for the ousted Prime Minister, here are a few other key takeaways from the judgment that garnered attention.

Charges against Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina was tried for crimes against humanity in the wake of the July 2024 violence that gripped the country and led to massive casualties, mostly students. She was found guilty on three counts, including preventing justice, ordering killings, and failing to take measures to stop punitive killings. She was given the death sentence following the ruling.

Hate speech accusations

The court stated that Sheikh Hasina delivered speeches promoting hatred and instructed an assistant named Shakeel, during a telephone conversation, to murder 226 people involved in cases against her.

Another death sentence

Sheikh Hasina is not the one to receive the death sentence by the tribunal. Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal has also been found guilty of crimes against humanity and sentenced to death.

Police chief turned state witness

The police chief of Bangladesh, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, has been sentenced to 5 years in jail for his connection to the July 2024 violence. Following Hasina’s exit from the country, Mamun had become a state witness, and his testimony was pivotal in the proceeding and the eventual ruling.

Confiscation of property

According to the ruling of the ICT, all assets belonging to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal are to be seized by the state, and the value generated from this confiscated property must be used to provide compensation to the families who lost loved ones during the July 2024 agitation.

Sheikh Hasina’s response to the death sentence

Sheikh Hasina’s response to the death sentence ruling has been fierce and swift. In a detailed statement, the former Bangladesh PM had questioned the validity of the Bangladesh ICT and called the ruling biased and politically motivated.