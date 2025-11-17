Updated 17 November 2025 at 17:09 IST
Key Takeaways from the Bangladesh ICT Ruling that Sentenced Former PM Sheikh Hasina to Death
The lengthy trial by Bangladesh ICT culminated in a 453-page judgment that was read aloud and broadcast live. While the death penalty for the former Prime Minister was the ruling's most significant point, the judgment included several other notable key findings and directives.
- World News
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
The morning of November 17th in the Dhaka courtroom was electric as the International Crimes Tribunal, led by Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Mozumder, sentenced the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, to death.
The dramatic trial was broadcast live as judges read out a 453-page judgment out loud. While the highlight of the ruling was capital punishment for the ousted Prime Minister, here are a few other key takeaways from the judgment that garnered attention.
Charges against Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina was tried for crimes against humanity in the wake of the July 2024 violence that gripped the country and led to massive casualties, mostly students. She was found guilty on three counts, including preventing justice, ordering killings, and failing to take measures to stop punitive killings. She was given the death sentence following the ruling.
Advertisement
Hate speech accusations
The court stated that Sheikh Hasina delivered speeches promoting hatred and instructed an assistant named Shakeel, during a telephone conversation, to murder 226 people involved in cases against her.
Advertisement
Another death sentence
Sheikh Hasina is not the one to receive the death sentence by the tribunal. Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal has also been found guilty of crimes against humanity and sentenced to death.
Police chief turned state witness
The police chief of Bangladesh, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, has been sentenced to 5 years in jail for his connection to the July 2024 violence. Following Hasina’s exit from the country, Mamun had become a state witness, and his testimony was pivotal in the proceeding and the eventual ruling.
Confiscation of property
According to the ruling of the ICT, all assets belonging to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal are to be seized by the state, and the value generated from this confiscated property must be used to provide compensation to the families who lost loved ones during the July 2024 agitation.
Sheikh Hasina’s response to the death sentence
Sheikh Hasina’s response to the death sentence ruling has been fierce and swift. In a detailed statement, the former Bangladesh PM had questioned the validity of the Bangladesh ICT and called the ruling biased and politically motivated.
Read the full statement here: 'Rigged Judgment By An Unelected Government': Sheikh Hasina’s First Reaction After Death Sentencing | EXCLUSIVE
She has also accused the Dr. Yunus-led interim government of adopting undemocratic measures, saying, “Millions of Bangladeshis toiling under the chaotic, violent, and socially regressive administration of Dr Mohammad Yunus will not be fooled by this attempt to short-change them of their democratic rights. They can see that the trials conducted by the so-called International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) were never intended to achieve justice or provide any genuine insight into the events of July and August 2025. Rather, their purpose was to scapegoat the Awami League and to distract the world’s attention from the failings of Dr Yunus and his ministers.”
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 17 November 2025 at 17:08 IST