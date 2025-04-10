KFC's New Product Is The Crinziest News You Will Read On The Internet Today

KFC Launches Fried-Chicken Flavoured Toothpaste for ₹1,120, Can You Buy It in India? | Image: X

In a move that has surprised many, fast-food giant KFC has introduced a toothpaste that tastes like fried chicken. Yes, you read that right, your morning brushing routine could now have tasted like KFC’s 11 herbs and spices, with the help of a new partnership with a US dental care brand Hismile.

Tastes like Original Recipe Chicken

The new toothpaste is inspired by KFC’s famous Original Recipe Chicken. According to the companies new release, the toothpaste not only tastes like the brand’s signature chicken but also promises to leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean. The idea, they say, is to make brushing as “irresistible” as biting into a hot, juicy piece of KFC chicken.

Limited Edition, Sold Out in 48 hour

This was not a regular product launch. The chicken-flavoured toothpaste was made available as a limited edition on Hismile’s official website, priced at $13 (around ₹1,120). However, within just 48 hours of release, the product sold out completely.

Hismile, the brand behind this unique product, is already known for introducing unusual and fun toothpaste flavours. Some of its existing options include Iced Latte, Red Velvet, Chupa Chups Cola, Ice Pop, Cookies & Cream, Hazelnut Spread, and Strawberry Cream Yochi.

Not Available in India

If you’re hoping to get your hands on this fried chicken-flavoured toothpaste in India, there’s bad news. The product was released only in the US as a one-time limited edition and is no longer available for purchase. For now, KFC fans in India will have to stick to chicken in buckets, not on toothbrushes.

Netizens Tried KFC's Toothpaste and Calls it 'Crazy'

Influcers on Instagram and TikTok get thier hands of exclusive toothpaste and taste it to check as it tastes like classic, KFC fried chicken.