sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Khalistanis Rip Apart Indian Flag, Walk On It Amid I-Day Celebrations in Toronto | VIDEO

Published 15:55 IST, August 19th 2024

Khalistanis Rip Apart Indian Flag, Walk On It Amid I-Day Celebrations in Toronto | VIDEO

Several pro-Khalistani supporters allegedly ripped apart the Indian flag and even walked on it during the India Day Parade in Toronto.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Khalistanis Rip Apart Indian Flag, Walk On It Amid I-Day Celebrations in Toronto | VIDEO
Khalistanis Rip Apart Indian Flag, Walk On It Amid I-Day Celebrations in Toronto | VIDEO | Image: Mocha Bezirgan/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:55 IST, August 19th 2024