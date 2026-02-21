‘Khamenei Assassination To Token Nuclear Enrichment’: Report Flags Trump’s Iran Options

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has been briefed on a spectrum of military scenarios against Iran, including a controversial option that involves a direct strike on its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, according to reports citing senior American officials and advisers.

The reported discussions suggest the Pentagon has presented Trump with multiple military contingencies amid escalating tensions with Tehran. One of the most dramatic options allegedly outlined would involve decapitating Iran’s top leadership, a move that would mark an unprecedented escalation in US-Iran hostilities.

However, senior administration sources emphasised that no final decision has been taken yet. Advisers quoted in the reports indicated that Trump has not authorised any strike and continues to keep all options open, describing the situation as fluid and highly contingent on diplomatic developments.

"The President hasn't decided to strike yet. I know that because we haven't struck. He might never do it. He might wake up tomorrow and say, 'That's it,'" one senior Trump adviser is quoted as saying. The adviser reportedly said the Pentagon had presented Trump with numerous options. "They have something for every scenario. One scenario takes out the ayatollah and his son and the mullahs," an adviser is quoted as saying, referring to Khamenei and his son, who is seen as a potential successor. "What the President chooses no one knows. I don't think he knows." A second source reportedly confirmed a plan to kill Khamenei and his son was floated to Trump several weeks ago. Another senior Trump adviser is quoted as saying, "Trump is keeping his options open. He could decide on an attack at any moment."

Nuclear Deal Window Narrowing

The military briefings come as Washington and Tehran remain locked in high-stakes negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme. While Trump has publicly insisted that Iran must not be allowed to enrich uranium, US officials have indicated there may be limited flexibility, potentially allowing tightly restricted or “token” enrichment if it eliminates any pathway to weaponisation.

A senior US official reportedly said Trump's position was "zero enrichment" on Iranian soil. But the official said that if the proposal includes "small, token enrichment”, and if the Iranians offer detailed proof that it poses no threat, the US will reportedly study it.

Iran, for its part, maintains that its nuclear activities are for civilian purposes and insists enrichment is a sovereign right. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said a detailed proposal would be finalised in the next two or three days, though US and Israeli officials have said that Trump could strike as soon as this weekend.

Behind the scenes, advisers appear divided. Some argue that continued military build-up increases Washington’s leverage, others caution that striking Iran’s leadership could trigger a regional conflagration.

White House officials have declined to comment on specific operational plans, reiterating that only the President will determine the course of action. Trump himself has signalled impatience, warning Tehran to agree to a “fair deal” or face consequences.

Responding to media speculation, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly declined to comment on specific military plans. “The media may continue to speculate on the President’s thinking all they want, but only President Trump knows what he may or may not do,” she said.

Trump has warned Iran, saying Tehran must agree to a meaningful nuclear deal or “bad things will happen”, even as indirect talks continue in Geneva, Switzerland, to defuse rising tensions.