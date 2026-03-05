Is Khamenei’s Son’s Succession Under Threat? Trump Declares He Must Be Involved in Choosing Iran’s Next Leader

New Delhi: Amid the escalating war involving Israel, Iran and the United States, US President Donald Trump has declared that he believes he must play a direct role in choosing Iran’s next leader after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the opening phase of the conflict. In an eight-minute phone call interview with Axios, Trump said “Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran.”

He drew a parallel to what he described as past US influence in Venezuela, saying “I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela.” Trump added that he refuses to accept any successor who would continue the policies that he believes could lead the US back into conflict within a few years. His remarks underscore a controversial stance on US involvement in Iran’s leadership transition and come as military action continues to unfold across the region, with both sides trading strikes and tensions remaining high.

'Khamenei's son is a lightweight': Trump Rejects Mojtaba

Following his comments on the Middle East conflict, US President Donald Trump acknowledged that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is the most likely successor. However, he made it clear he finds that outcome unacceptable.

“They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela,” Trump said in the interview.

He also stressed his insistence on a leader who would take Iran in a different direction. Trump added that he would refuse to accept a new Iranian leader whose policies could lead the United States back into conflict.

Succession Plans and Context

For a while, Iran’s clerical establishment has delayed declaring the next supreme leader, and remarks from Iranian politicians on Thursday suggested a formal announcement may be soon. Despite this, Trump's remarks highlight his belief that the current power shift is unacceptable unless it supports regional stability and US interests.

His claim is related to his larger belief that the US should have a vote in Tehran's political future after leading a significant military operation in the area. Trump cited Venezuela's political shift as an example of American influence in the call for engagement.

A Broader View of US Objectives